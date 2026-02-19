Paul McCartney, Paul Mescal attend London screening of 'Man on the Run'

L-R Paul Mescal, Paul McCartney and Gracie Abrams attend London screening of 'Man on the Run' (photo credit:Scott Garfitt)

Paul McCartney was in attendance Wednesday night at a special star-studded London screening of his upcoming documentary, Man on the Run, which looks at McCartney's life following the breakup of The Beatles, including the formation of his band Wings.

Also in attendance was the film's director, Morgan Neville, and actor Paul Mescal. Mescal is set to play McCartney in Sam Mendes' upcoming Beatles films, The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event, which are currently in production and expected to hit theaters in April 2028.

Others checking out the screening include Mescal’s girlfriend, singer Gracie Abrams; McCartney's kids Stella McCartney and James McCartney; Mumford & Son's Marcus Mumford; Oasis' Noel Gallagher; Sharon Osbourne; Paul Weller; and Cruz Beckham.

Man on the Run is set to run in theaters for one day only Thursday and premiere globally on Prime Video on Feb. 27.

