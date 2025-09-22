Paul McCartney offering front row experience to Got Back tour in charity sweepstakes

(L-R) Rusty Anderson, Abe Laboriel Jr. and Brian Ray perform with Sir Paul McCartney (C) at The O2 Arena during his 'Got Back' world tour on December 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Jim Dyson/Getty Images)

Paul McCartney is giving fans a chance to win a front row trip to see him in concert, and it comes with a chance to meet The Beatles legend.

The two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer has just launched a new Fandiem sweepstakes, with the lucky winner receiving a trip for two to see McCartney's Got Back tour at the United Center in Chicago on Nov. 24.

The package includes front row tickets to the concert, a chance to meet McCartney backstage and take a photo, and access to soundcheck. It also includes roundtrip airfare and three-nights hotel accommodations, a merch package and a gift card for ground transportation and food in Chicago.

To enter, fans can make a donation to Meat Free Mondays, an organization, founded by Paul and his daughters, Mary McCartney and Stella McCartney, that helps fight climate change and creates awareness of the environmental impact of animal agriculture. The sweepstakes is open until Nov. 11.

McCartney is set to return to the stage with a warm-up show on Sept. 26 at the Santa Barbara Bowl in Santa Barbara, California, before kicking off the North American leg of his Got Back tour on Sept. 29 in Palm Desert, California. The tour wraps Nov. 25 in Chicago.

