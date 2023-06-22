Paul McCartney on new Beatles song: “Nothing has been artificially or synthetically created”

ABC/Heidi Gutman

By Jill Lances

Paul McCartney is setting the record straight about reports artificial intelligence was used to "extricate" John Lennon's voice from an old demo, for what he says will be "the last Beatles record."

McCartney first revealed the news of the new Beatles song in an interview with BBC Radio 4's Best of Today podcast. But in a post to social media, McCartney seems to suggest people have been interpreting his comments the wrong way.

McCartney starts off noting that it's been “great to see such an exciting response to our forthcoming Beatles project."

"No one is more excited than us to be sharing something with you later in the year," he says. But he adds there’s been “some confusion and speculation” about the song. "Seems to be a lot of guess work out there."

While he admits he “can’t say too much” about the tune right now, McCartney wants fans to know "nothing has been artificially or synthetically created.”

“It’s all real and we all play on it. We cleaned up some existing recordings - a process which has gone on for years,” he clarifies. “We hope you love it as much as we do. More news in due course.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    97.1 The River Presents: Styx

    97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery: A Cold One

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!