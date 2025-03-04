Paul McCartney makes the case for Joe Cocker’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction

The late Joe Cocker has been nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year, and Beatle legend Paul McCartney is doing what he can to see that he gets in.

McCartney, a two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer himself, has released a letter backing Cocker for induction.

"Joe was a great man and a fine singer whose unique style made for some fantastic performances," McCartney writes in the letter addressed to "Dear Rock and Rollers." "He sang one of our songs 'With a Little Help from My Friends,' a version produced by Denny Cordell, which was very imaginative."

“And whilst he may not have ever lobbied to be in the Hall of Fame, I know he would be extremely happy and grateful to find himself where he deserves to be amongst such illustrious company," McCartney added.

Cocker, who passed away in 2014, has been eligible for the Rock Hall since 1989, and this is his first ever nomination.

In addition to his cover of The Beatles' "With a Little Help From My Friends," which was used as the theme for the series The Wonder Years, Cocker is known for his cover of "You Are So Beautiful to Me," written by Billy Preston, and "Feelin' Alright," written by Dave Mason. He also sang on the #1 hit "Up Where We Belong," with Jennifer Warnes. The tune, from the movie An Officer and a Gentleman, won a Grammy, Academy Award and a Golden Globe.

Fan voting for the Hall of Fame is open now and inductees will be announced in April. The 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction is set to take place in Los Angeles this fall, although an exact date has yet to be announced.

