Paul McCartney has never dealt with writer's block

While some songwriters may find themselves struggling to write tunes or finish a song, it seems that's never really been a problem for Paul McCartney.

In a new Q&A on his website, McCartney reveals that writer's block is something he's never really had to deal with.

“I don’t really get it. I’m quite lucky with that - touch wood!” he shares. “I hardly ever sit down and go, ‘I’m going to write’. It’s nearly always when I’ve got some time and there’s nothing else I particularly want or need to do.”

He adds, “I can just sit down and noodle around with something because it’s come from my own desire and not somebody else’s, or of a requirement. It often comes reasonably easy.”

McCartney says he’s blessed that he's never really felt stuck on a tune, sharing, “I sometimes tell the story of John (Lennon) and I having written just short of three hundred songs, and every time we sat down to write we came up with a song. Which is incredible!”

Writing comes so easily to McCartney that he says he sometimes has to stop what he’s doing to take note of a song idea that his come to him.

“I’ve got endless bits of paper stuffed in places, which one of these days I swear I’m going to get to!" he says. "But most things these days are written on my phone."

He adds that luckily he’s his own boss and only gets concerned about writing if he’s on a deadline, noting, “I can decide what I want to do and when I want to do it, and that helps with the writing.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.