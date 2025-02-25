Paul McCartney, Eric Clapton & more remember George Harrison on what would have been 82nd birthday

Tuesday would have been the late George Harrison's 82nd birthday, and he was on the minds of some of his rock star friends, who paid tribute to him on social media.

The Beatles' official social media accounts shared a video set to Harrison's "Here Comes the Sun" to mark the occasion, while bandmate Paul McCartney posted a black-and-white photo of the two of them together with the caption, "Time to celebrate my good mate George's birthday."

Eric Clapton — who had an affair with, and later married, Harrison's first wife, Pattie Boyd — marked Harrison's birthday by sharing video of an all-star performance of Harrison's tune "While My Guitar Gently Weeps" from The Prince's Trust Rock Gala in 1987. The performance included Harrison and Clapton, along with Ringo Starr, Elton John and Phil Collins.

John Lennon's son Julian Lennon shared photos of himself when he was a toddler with Harrison and his father, as well as one of him and Harrison when he was an adult, set to The Beatles' "It's All Too Much." He captioned the clip "HBG."

And singer Carole King also paid tribute to Harrison, sharing a picture of the rocker with the caption, "Remembering George Harrison on his birthday."

Harrison passed away Nov. 29, 2001, after a battle with cancer. He was 58.

