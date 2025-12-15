Paul McCartney and Elton John pay tribute to 'Spinal Tap' director Rob Reiner

Both musicians had cameos in Reiner's last film, Spinal Tap II: The End Continues, which came out in September.
"What a tragedy the death of Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele, is," McCartney wrote on Instagram next to a photo with Rob. "It is so shocking in many ways but for me especially so, because over the last year I had been working with him. He directed me in 'Spinal Tap II: The End Continues'. He was such an upbeat, lovable man."
McCartney added, "Life can be so unfair and this tragedy proves it. His father, Carl Reiner, was a great humourist before him and Rob followed in his dad's footsteps doing a terrific job making many great films. I will always have fond memories of Rob and the idea that he and his wife will no longer be in the world with us is heartbreaking."
Elton shared a message about Rob and his wife on his Instagram Story, writing that he was in "disbelief" over the news of their deaths.
