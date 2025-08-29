Paul McCartney doc 'Man on the Run' acquired by Amazon MGM Studios, to premiere at Telluride Film Festival

Paul McCartney performs at The O2 Arena on December 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Jo Hale/Redferns)
By Jill Lances
A new documentary about Paul McCartney’s post-Beatles years has been acquired by Amazon MGM Studios.

Directed by Academy Award winner Morgan NevilleMan on the Run will premiere at the Telluride Film Festival, which runs from Friday to Monday. It will eventually be released in select theaters.

It will then be released on Prime Video on Feb. 25, 2026.

Man on the Run gives fans a look at McCartney's life following the breakup of The Beatles, including the formation of his band Wings. According to the description, it "chronicles the arc of McCartney's solo career as he faces down a myriad of challenges while creating new music to define a new decade."

The acquisition of the film is part of a larger partnership between McCartney, Universal Music and Amazon. Over the next year it will include the release of exclusive music and merch drops from Amazon Music.

McCartney is also releasing a new book about his post-Beatles career. Wings: The Story of a Band on the Run will be released Nov. 4.

