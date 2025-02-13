Paul McCartney adds third and final NYC club show

Third time's a charm for Paul McCartney.

After headlining the Bowery Ballroom in New York City on Tuesday and Wednesday, the two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer has just announced what's being billed as his third and final show at the venue, happening Friday.

Just like the first two shows, tickets were available only at the Bowery Ballroom box office, with tickets limited to one per person, and they quickly sold out.

According to setlist.fm, Wednesday's show differed slightly from Tuesday's, with McCartney switching out some songs to include The Beatles tracks "Can't Buy Me Love," "Love Me Do," "Drive My Car," "Getting Better," the Wings tune "Let 'Em In," and McCartney solo tracks "Flaming Pie" and "Every Night."

