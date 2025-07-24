Paul McCartney adds San Antonio date to Got Back tour

Paul McCartney has added another city to the upcoming North American leg of his Got Back tour.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer is now set to play the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Oct. 25.

A ticket pre-sale starts on July 29 at 10 a.m. local time, although fans will need to pre-register for access. Tickets go on sale to the public Aug. 1.

McCartney will now be headlining 20 dates on this leg of the Got Back tour, which is his first North American tour since 2022. The trek kicks off Sept. 29 in Palm Desert, California, and wraps with a two-night stand in Chicago, Nov. 24 and 25.

A complete list of dates can be found at PaulMcCartney.com.

