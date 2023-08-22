Patti Smith’s 'Just Kids' chosen by Dua Lipa for September Book Club

Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Patti Smith, often called the Godmother of Punk, continues to to be an inspiration to future generations of musicians, and the latest artist paying her respects to her is Dua Lipa.

The pop star has just picked Smith's acclaimed memoir, Just Kids, as the September pick for her Service95 Book Club.

The book documents Smith's relationship with late photographer Robert Mapplethorpe in the late '60s and early '70s New York art scene. The book was a New York Times best seller, and in 2010, it won the National Book Award for Non-Fiction and the National Book Critics Circle Award.

"Patti is an absolute rock and roll icon and a personal hero of mine so I am beyond excited to dive into this book," Dua writes on Instagram. "It’s hard to define Patti – she is a singer, a songwriter, a poet, a painter and, of course, an author. It’s safe to say that we get something of all of these personas through this beautiful book."

Dua continues, "I’d have loved to be part of such a cool era. Patti gives us the next best thing – possibly the most spellbinding account of New York in the ’70s ever written. As we witness the ascent of two legendary artists – Robert and Patti – it’s clear that her respect and love for artistry never dims."

Throughout September, Book Club followers will see Dua chatting with Smith about her life experiences and creative process. Smith will also share two exclusive readings, a playlist and a compilation of her own must-reads.

