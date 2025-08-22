Patti Smith’s debut album, 'Horses', to be reissued in celebration of 50th anniversary

Patti Smith's debut album, Horses, is turning 50 this year, and to celebrate the album is being reissued with some added extras.

Legacy Recordings is set to rerelease Horses as a two-LP and two-CD set on Oct. 10. It will feature a remastered version of the album, along with previously unreleased outtakes and rarities. The bonus material includes eight never-before-released songs, which include Smith's 1975 RCA audition tape.

And one of those never-before-released songs is the track "Snowball," which is now available via digital outlets.

The 50th anniversary reissue of Horses is available for preorder now.

Smith is set to head out on tour celebrating Horses' milestone anniversary beginning Oct. 6 in Dublin. The tour hits the U.S. starting Nov. 10 in Seattle and wraps Nov. 29 in Philadelphia.

Released in November 1975, Horses was a huge hit with critics and landed in the top 50 on the Billboard 200 chart. It has appeared on several lists of the greatest albums of all time, and in 2009 it was chosen by the Library of Congress for preservation in the National Recording Registry.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.