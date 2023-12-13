Patti Smith released from hospital, cancels remaining Italian tour

Patti Smith has been released from an Italian hospital, where she was taken after suddenly falling ill on Tuesday, December 12. She was supposed to headline a show in Bologna that night, but it was canceled.

The Italian outlet TGcom24 reports the 76-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer was released from Maggiore Hospital after a day of observation, but has been advised to rest. Because of that, she's been forced to cancel her remaining commitments in Italy, including a concert Thursday, December 14, in Venice. The shows in Bologna and Venice were the final two dates of Patti's eight-show tour of Italy.

She was also supposed to attend a book signing in Milan on Friday, December 15, but that too has been canceled.

Patti has three U.S. dates coming up: December 26 in Chicago, and December 29 and 30 in Brooklyn, New York.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.