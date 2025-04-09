Patti Smith to release new memoir, 'Bread of Angels', in November

Patti Smith has written another memoir.

The rocker shared a photo on Instagram Wednesday of her with her parents, writing, "This is with my mother and father who inspired much of my next book Bread of Angels. The memoir, a bright and dark dance of life, will be published on November 4th, by Random House."

Bread of Angels comes 15 years after the release of Smith's first memoir, Just Kids, which documented her time in Manhattan in the '70s and her relationship with artist Robert Mapplethorpe. It won the National Book Award in 2010.

"November 4 is especially meaningful to me," Smith shared in a press release. "It's the birthday of Robert Mapplethorpe and the anniversary of my late husband Fred 'Sonic' Smith's passing. It took a decade to write this book, grappling with the beauty and sorrow of a lifetime. I'm hoping that people will find something they need."

According to the release, Bread of Angels is "the most intimate" of Smith's memoirs, following the musician through her childhood in Philadelphia and South Jersey, her teenage years "when the first glimmers of art and romance take hold," her marriage to Fred Smith and their family life, and more.

"As Smith suffers profound losses, she also returns to writing," the release notes, "the one constant on a lifelong path driven by artistic freedom and the power of the imagination."

In addition to Just Kids, Smith released the memoir M Train in 2015.

Smith is also celebrating the 50th anniversary of her debut album, Horses, this year with a tour that kicks off Oct. 6 in Dublin, Ireland, and hits the U.S. on Nov. 10 in Seattle. A complete list of dates can be found at PattiSmith.com.

