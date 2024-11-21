Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo to release children’s book, 'My Grandma and Grandpa Rock!'

Pat Benatar and husband Neil Giraldo have announced a new non-musical collaboration. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers will release the new children's picture book My Grandma and Grandpa Rock! next fall.
"Everything they said about having grandchildren is true," Benatar and Giraldo, who have three grandchildren, Stevie, 6, Lola, 4, and Cash, 2, tell People. "When we met in 1979, having children was one of our dreams. We were blessed with two beautiful daughters and now have three darling grandchildren ― our dream on steroids!"
The rock star couple has been married since 1982 and have two daughters, Haley, 39, and Hana, 30.
"We believe diversity is a superpower!" the couple says. "We love that My Grandma and Grandpa Rock! embodies that ideal."
My Grandma and Grandpa Rock!, dropping Sept. 9, is available for preorder now.
