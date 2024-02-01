Ozzy & Sharon Osbourne renting West Hollywood apartment for $9.5K per month

While you may not be able to live like a rock star, perhaps you can rent from a rock star.

According to Realtor.com, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are leasing an apartment they own in West Hollywood, California. The rent will cost you $9,500 per month.

The unit features one bedroom and two bathrooms, and includes a private balcony and terrace, while the building boasts an outdoor pool and fitness facilities, among other amenities. Plus, you get to say that the Prince of Darkness is your landlord.

The Osbournes have been in the process of moving from Los Angeles back to the U.K. for several years. A reality series documenting the move, titled Home to Roost, was announced in 2022.

