Ozzy Osbourne's still hoping for a #1 solo album

Ozzy Osbourne may be the Prince of Darkness, but he's hoping to one day be King of the Charts.

Speaking with Spin, the 75-year-old rock legend shares what, if anything, he still wants to accomplish in the music industry.

"I still want to see an Ozzy Osbourne number one album," Ozzy says.

While he's accomplished the feat with Black Sabbath, Ozzy's never hit #1 on the Billboard 200, nor on his home country's Official Albums Chart, with a solo album. He's peaked at #3 on the Billboard 200 with 2007's Black Rain, 2020's Ordinary Man and 2022's Patient Number 9, and at #2 in the U.K. with Patient Number 9.

While charting a #1 album as a solo artist still eludes him, Ozzy's extensive list of artistic achievements includes being considered a pioneer of metal. However, he shares that he's "never felt comfortable" with being deemed a metal artist.

"Ozzy Osbourne plays heavy, but the bands that are [considered metal] are really heavy, and we're all put in the same category," he says. "When you get pigeonholed with a certain [genre], it can be very difficult to do something a bit lighter or an acoustic track or whatever you want to do. Back in the day, it was always just rock music. It's still just rock music."

