Ozzy Osbourne confirms plans to attend Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony

Ozzy Osbourne has confirmed that he intends to attend the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

The Prince of Darkness shares in a press statement, "It's still hard to believe I'm about to be a two-time inductee into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame."

"I'm really looking forward to attending the induction ceremony in Cleveland this October," Ozzy adds. "More importantly, I am so blessed to have had such an incredible career with amazing fans who have stuck by me through thick and thin over the years."

Ozzy was previously inducted into the Rock Hall in 2006 as a member of Black Sabbath. He's now being enshrined as a solo artist.

As for whether Ozzy will perform at the ceremony, that has yet to be announced. He hasn't played a full show since 2018 due to various health issues, though he has performed songs here and there for various events in recent years, including for the start of the 2022 NFL season. He'd been announced to perform at the 2023 Power Trip festival, but ultimately canceled his appearance.

The 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony takes place Oct. 19 and will stream live on Disney+.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

