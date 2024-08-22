Ozzy Osbourne grieves passing of dog Rocky: "I love you always"

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Ozzy Osbourne attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

By Josh Johnson

Ozzy Osbourne’s dog Rocky has died.

In a Facebook post Thursday alongside a photo of him holding the Pomeranian, the metal legend writes, "Two days ago I lost my good friend Rocky who has been at my side for 15 years."

Two days ago I lost my good friend Rocky who has been at my side for 15 years. I’ll see you on the other side my friend. I love you always - Ozzy

Posted by Ozzy Osbourne on Thursday, August 22, 2024

"I'll see you on the other side my friend," Ozzy continues. "I love you always."

The Black Sabbath Facebook replied with a photo of Ozzy, Rocky and guitarist Tony Iommi, adding, "Rest in Peace Rocky."

Rocky was one of many dogs who are part of the Osbourne family. During a May episode of The Osbournes Podcast, they shared that they’d just adopted a new bulldog.

