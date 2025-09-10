Ozzy Osbourne, Pantera & Judas Priest featured in 'Into The Void: Life, Death & Heavy Metal' trailer

A new trailer has just dropped for the upcoming docuseries Into The Void: Life, Death & Heavy Metal, which delves into the world of heavy metal.

According to the description, the series “explores the epic struggles and the cultural impacts made by heavy metal’s most compelling artists.” Each episode focuses on a different story in the world of heavy metal music, with the trailer featuring interview clips from Sharon Osbourne, Pantera’s Phil Anselmo, Lamb of God’s Randy Blythe and more.

The trailer touches on the deaths of Pantera’s Dimebag Darrell and Ozzy Osbourne's guitarist Randy Rhoads, as well as Judas Priest’s 1985 trial, where they were accused of promoting suicide.

In a clip from the Rhoads episode, Sharon says, “Randy was a gift from God, he pulled the best out of Ozzy.” Archival footage of Ozzy has him saying, “He was the first guy that came into my life and gave me hope.”

"Metal is often reduced to clichés, but we wanted to challenge that narrow view and show its true breadth," executive producers Jason Eisener and Evan Husney tell People. "The genre is incredibly multifaceted — both musically and stylistically — and we set out to reflect that diversity in the bands we chose to highlight."

The eight-part docuseries premieres Sept. 22 on Hulu.

