Ozzy Osbourne hometown exhibit extended due to popular demand

A recently opened museum exhibit dedicated to Ozzy Osbourne has been extended following the heavy metal icon's July 22 death.

Ozzy Osbourne: Working Class Hero opened on June 25 at the Birmingham Museum & Art Gallery and was supposed to close in September. But the museum, which is in Ozzy's hometown, has announced that it will remain open until January due to public demand.

The exhibit was launched to coincide with Black Sabbath's homecoming show at Villa Park on July 5, which also turned out to be Ozzy's last concert. It highlights Ozzy's solo achievements and many prestigious awards, and includes photos and videos charting his rise to fame, as well as Platinum and Gold discs.

"We are delighted to announce the extension of Ozzy Osbourne: Working Class Hero to the end of the year," Zak Mensah and Sara Wajid, co-chief executives of Birmingham Museums Trust, said in a statement. "The public response to the exhibition has been overwhelming so far, demonstrating the love and affection for Ozzy from the people of Birmingham and beyond."

Since its opening, more than 96,000 visitors have checked out the exhibit.

Ozzy Osbourne: Working Class Hero is expected to remain open until Jan. 18, 2026. More info can be found at birminghammuseums.org.uk.

