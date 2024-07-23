Ozzy Osbourne & Geezer Butler reunite in commercial for hometown English soccer team

Ozzy Osbourne and Geezer Butler are back together in a new commercial for England's Aston Villa F.C., based in their hometown of Birmingham.

In the ad, the former Black Sabbath bandmates share their excitement over Aston Villa's newly revealed kit, or uniform, for the 2024-25 Premier League season.

The clip begins with Ozzy calling up Geezer and declaring, "Let's play Villa Park!," referring to Aston Villa's home stadium. "As long as I'm left wing," Butler replies.

The whole thing is soundtracked by Sabbath's "Paranoid." There's also a shot of Ozzy's bulldog wearing a Villa jersey. You can watch it now streaming on YouTube.

Hopefully the commercial means that Ozzy and Geezer have ironed out their recent differences. In a 2023 interview with Rolling Stone UK, Ozzy said that Geezer had not reached out to him amid his various health struggles over the past few years. Butler then replied that he'd tried to reach out to Ozzy on two occasions but never heard back.

