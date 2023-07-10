Ozzy Osbourne drops off Power Trip lineup: "My body is telling me that I'm just not ready yet"

The much-anticipated Power Trip festival is down a big name.

Ozzy Osbourne has dropped off the lineup, citing his continuing health issues. The performance was set to be his first full live performance since 2018 and his first since announcing his retirement from touring earlier in 2023.

"As painful as this is, I've had to make the decision to bow out of performing on Power Trip in October," the Prince of Darkness says. "My original plan was to return to the stage in the summer of 2024, and when the offer to do this show came in, I optimistically moved forward."

"Unfortunately, my body is telling me that I’m just not ready yet," he continues. "I am much too proud to have the first show that I do in nearly five years be half-a**ed."

Power Trip, which is being produced by the same team behind Coachella, was set to take place October 6-8 in Indio, California. The bill also includes fellow hard rock and metal titans AC/DC, Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Iron Maiden and Tool.

As for who will be replacing Ozzy, the "Crazy Train" rocker teases, "They are personal friends of mine and I can promise that you will not be disappointed."

"Above all, I want to thank my fans, my band, and my crew for their unconditional loyalty and continual support," Ozzy says. "I love you all and I will see you soon."

Ozzy has been besieged by health struggles over the past few years, including undergoing extensive surgery relating to a fall he suffered in 2019, which aggravated injuries he sustained in a 2003 ATV accident.

