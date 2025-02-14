Ozzy Osbourne & Billy Morrison rerecord 'Gods of Rock N Roll'

The Label Group/TLG|ZOID/Virgin Music Group
By Josh Johnson

Ozzy Osbourne has teamed up with Billy Idol guitarist Billy Morrison to rerecord their 2015 collaboration, "Gods of Rock Rock N Roll."

The updated version, out now via digital outlets, adds a choir and a 61-piece orchestra to the track, alongside guitarist Steve Stevens, who also plays with Idol.

"Billy and I wrote 'Gods of Rock N Roll' together in a hotel room while I was touring in South America about 10 years ago," Ozzy tells Kerrang!, which premiered the song's accompanying video. "This rerecorded version of the song finally has all the bells and whistles. I told Billy then that it needed an orchestra and a choir, but it took 10 f****** years for him to listen to me!"

The new "Gods of Rock N Roll" appears on the deluxe version of Morrison's 2024 album, The Morrison Project, dropping digitally on Feb. 21 and on vinyl March 7. The original record also included the Ozzy collaboration "Crack Cocaine."

