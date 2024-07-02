Ozzy Osbourne & Billy Morrison conquer rock radio with "Crack Cocaine" song

TLG/ZOID/Virgin Music Group

By Josh Johnson

Ozzy Osbourne and Billy Morrison's collaborative single "Crack Cocaine" has cracked the top of rock radio.

The track, which premiered in March, has hit #1 on the Mediabase Active Rock chart, which measures the most-played songs on rock radio each week.

"I'm overjoyed that ‘Crack Cocaine’ is number one at rock radio," Ozzy says. "And, of course, I’m even happier for my friend Billy Morrison."

"Crack Cocaine" appears on Morrison's new solo album, The Morrison Project. The record also sees the Billy Idol guitarist collaborate with Slipknot's Corey Taylor, Steve Vai and Mötley Crüe guitarist John 5.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery: A Cold One

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!