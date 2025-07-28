Ozzy Osbourne best-of compilation jumps to top 10 on 'Billboard' 200

Sony Music Entertainment
By Josh Johnson

The Ozzy Osbourne best-of compilation The Essential Ozzy Osbourne has jumped into the top 10 on the Billboard 200 following the metal icon's death on July 22.

The set, which debuted and peaked at #81 on the Billboard 200 upon its initial release in 2003, launches to #7 on the latest edition of the chart. It moved 44,000 equivalent album units during the tracking week for July 18-24.

The Essential Ozzy Osbourne includes a number of the Prince of Darkness' biggest solo hits, such as "Crazy Train," "Mr. Crowley" and "Mama, I'm Coming Home."

In other Ozzy news, Black Sabbath bassist Geezer Butler penned a tribute to his late bandmate in an essay for the U.K.'s The Sunday Times.

"To me, Ozzy wasn't the Prince of Darkness — if anything he was the Prince of Laughter," Butler writes. "He'd do anything for a laugh, a born entertainer."

Ozzy had just performed alongside Butler, guitarist Tony Iommi and drummer Bill Ward on July 5 as part of the Back to the Beginning concert, which was previously announced as the final performance by the original Black Sabbath lineup. It was also promoted as Ozzy's last-ever live show.

