Ozzy Osbourne to be honored with Icon Award at 'Rolling Stone UK' Awards

Ozzy Osbourne will receive the Icon Award at the inaugural Rolling Stone UK Awards, taking place November 23 in London.

The Prince of Darkness is set to attend the ceremony, during which he'll be delivering a speech.

"I don't know what to say!" Ozzy says of the honor. "I wish I felt like a f****** icon."

"I've had a long career and I've raised a few f****** eyebrows along the way, and I've met some amazing people too," he adds. "I've done some good gigs and I've done some f****** bad gigs! Thanks very much for giving me this award, it really means a lot to me."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.