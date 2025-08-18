Ozzy Osbourne BBC doc premiere date postponed

Ozzy Osbourne of Black Sabbath performs during 2012 Lollapalooza at Grant Park on August 3, 2012 in Chicago, Illinois. Barry Brecheisen/WireImage

The premiere date for a BBC documentary on the late Ozzy Osbourne has been postponed.

The film, titled Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home, was set to air Monday, but has been moved to an as-yet unannounced date. In a statement, the BBC says, "The film has moved in the schedules and new transmission details will be confirmed in due course."

Coming Home follows Ozzy's return home to England after long living in the U.S. leading up to the big Back to the Beginning concert on July 5, which marked his and Black Sabbath's final live performance. Ozzy died just over two weeks later, on July 22.

"Filmed over three years, [Coming Home] captures the extraordinary roller-coaster of their lives as Sharon [Osbourne] and Ozzy attempt to complete their long-held dream of moving back to the UK, Ozzy heroically battles to get fit enough to perform, and the family deal with the dramatic consequences of his ill-health," a press release reads.

Coming Home was originally planned as a documentary series called Home to Roost, which was first announced in 2022. Details of the standalone doc were announced on Aug. 7.

