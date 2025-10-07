Original white label test pressing of 'Bohemian Rhapsody' sells for over $12,000

An original white label 7-inch test pressing of Queen's 1975 classic "Bohemian Rhapsody" sold for close to $12,000 during the annual White Label Auction to benefit the Brit Trust.
"Bohemian Rhapsody," written by Queen frontman Freddie Mercury, was featured on their album A Night at the Opera. It hit #1 in the U.K. and was Queen's first chart-topper. The song was rereleased in 1991 following Mercury's death and returned to the #1 spot.
Queen is set to revisit A Night at the Opera with a set of vinyl reissues dropping Oct. 17. In addition, on Oct. 31 "Bohemian Rhapsody" will be released on transparent blue heavyweight 12-inch vinyl, as a 12-inch picture disc and as a blue cassette single.
