Original concert contract from 1966 among the Beatles memorabilia available at Rockaway Records

A contract from a controversial 1966 concert by The Beatles is one of the many pieces of Beatles memorabilia currently available at Rockaway Records, which boasts having over $1 million worth of rare items related to the band in stock.

The contract in question was from the band's concert in Memphis that year, known as the "cherry bomb" concert because someone threw a cherry bomb and firecrackers at the stage. The show happened not long after John Lennon was quoted as saying the band was "bigger than Jesus."

"In our nearly 50 years in business we have had countless amazing Beatles artifacts, but never an original contract," Rockaway Records co-founder Wayne Johnson shares. "The opportunity to own one from a historically significant show is a collector's dream."

Other Beatles-related items in stock include unused concert tickets from 1964, 1965 and 1966, hundreds of rare Beatles LPs and 45s, plus items autographed by all four members of the group.

More information on the collection can be found at rockaway.com.

