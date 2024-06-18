Original “Birthday” lyrics part of new Beatles auction

A new collection of memorabilia from The Beatles is now up for auction through ANALOGr.

Coinciding with Paul McCartney’s 82nd birthday on June 18, the new auction includes handwritten original lyrics to The Beatles' “Birthday,” written on the back of an Apple Studio recording sheet. It even includes chord diagrams helping John Lennon and George Harrison with the guitar parts.

The unique piece of Beatles history has an estimated sale price of between $125,000 and $200,000.

Other items up for auction include a reproduction of sculptor Frederic Remington's famous "The Rattlesnake" statue that was owned by Lennon; a George Harrison Brainwashed collection, featuring a poster signed by Ringo Starr, Billy Preston, Pattie Boyd and session drummer Jim Keltner; a CBS Records employee jacket signed by Ringo; and a Beatles 1964 Pepsi vending machine transistor radio, given to the band upon their arrival in America on Feb. 7, 1964.

“We are incredibly excited to present the second round of the ANALOGr Beatles auction,” said Thomas Scriven, CEO at ANALOGr. “This collection is a treasure trove of Beatles history, and we look forward to sharing these rare and unique items with fans and collectors around the world.”

The auction is open now and runs through July. More info can be found at analogr.com.

