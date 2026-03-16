Online travel scams: What you need to know before booking in 2026

SmartCustomer reports on sophisticated online travel scams in 2026, urging travelers to verify websites and beware of fake listings.

Online travel scams: What you need to know before booking in 2026

Planning a trip used to mean hunting for deals. Now, it also means dodging a wave of increasingly sophisticated scams.

Even though the Federal Trade Commission, or FTC, reported a stagnant number of fraud reports last year, they found financial impact exploded by 25%. Why? AI could be helping scammers be more effective. Scammers now use sophisticated tools to create highly convincing fake websites, impersonate customer service voices, and generate realistic confirmation emails—all at a scale and speed previously impossible.

To understand how these threats impact travelers, we analyzed recent SmartCustomer reviews. A clear and disturbing pattern emerged. Travelers aren't just facing traditional fraud. Generative AI has made it exceedingly difficult to distinguish a legitimate business from a digital mirage.

Consumer reviews platform SmartCustomer outlines the primary scams and red flags to watch out for to ensure the money you've budgeted and saved for your next trip doesn't end up in a scammer's wallet.

1. Fake Travel Websites that Appear Legitimate

AI has supercharged the “lookalike” scam. By scraping or copying legitimate travel brands, fraudsters can clone design patterns, logos, images, and professional copy in seconds.

Travelers have shared experiences where fraudulent companies use predatory upcharging while impersonating well-known airlines. In one instance, a user intended to book directly with a major carrier but was diverted to a deceptive site that mirrored the airline's branding so perfectly they didn't realize the mistake until the transaction was complete and cancellation proved impossible.

How it works: You search for a flight or hotel and land on a site that looks similar to a major airline, hotel, or booking site. It features "24/7 support" badges and glowing (AI-written) reviews. Thinking you're safe, you book. But your money goes directly to a criminal entity.

The Red Flags:

The "Typosquat" URL : You notice slight variations or misspellings of widely used websites, such as "booklng.com" or "expedia-support-deals.net."

: You notice slight variations or misspellings of widely used websites, such as "booklng.com" or "expedia-support-deals.net." Numerous Paid Ads for a New Site : You learn about the site through a social media ad or a random text link. But when you search for more information about the company, you find it doesn't have much of an online presence.

: You learn about the site through a social media ad or a random text link. But when you search for more information about the company, you find it doesn't have much of an online presence. Atypical Payment Demands: You're urged to use Zelle, wire transfers, or cryptocurrency. Legitimate platforms always prefer standard credit cards.

Ultimately, taking an extra moment to verify the authenticity of a site's domain can be the difference between a confirmed reservation and a major hit to your travel budget.

SmartCustomer provides a comprehensive defensive checklist later in this guide.

2. Misleading Listings and AI-Generated Images

Sometimes the property does exist but when you arrive, it may look nothing like the pictures in the listing. Scammers are now using AI image generators to “renovate” listings digitally.

Reports from the SmartCustomer community describe situations where travelers arrived at hotels that bore no resemblance to their online photos. These victims found themselves in hazardous conditions, including significant mold issues, despite the website showing pristine, high-end rooms. In some cases, staff even admitted the online images were fabricated to mask the actual state of the property.

How it works: AI image tools can clean up, enhance, or completely fabricate details. You may find that that "sun-drenched villa" you saw in the listing might turn out to be a windowless basement. AI tools can remove nearby construction, create ocean views, and brighten dingy rooms so they resemble luxury suites.

Why it works: As noted above, AI is being used to create professional content on fraudulent websites. But these listings often appear on legitimate peer-to-peer booking platforms, too, using the platform's trusted name and reputation to appear legitimate.

3. Phishing via Automated Spoofing and ‘Urgent’ Alerts

Unfortunately, travelers can be especially vulnerable targets for spoofing attacks. Scammers use AI and automated scripts to craft near-perfect imitations of real-time booking and account alerts.

Common Tactics:

The "Credit Card Failure" Text : You receive an urgent text, such as, "Your reservation is at risk. Update your payment within 10 minutes to avoid cancellation."

: You receive an urgent text, such as, "Your reservation is at risk. Update your payment within 10 minutes to avoid cancellation." The Fake Call Center : You receive an AI-generated phone call claiming your flight is canceled and offering to "rebook" you if you provide your confirmation code and credit card details.

: You receive an AI-generated phone call claiming your flight is canceled and offering to "rebook" you if you provide your confirmation code and credit card details. The "Exclusive Deal" Credential Trap: You receive emails or text messages with links to limited-time offers that require you to "log in" using your travel account or Google credentials to claim the deal.

Why it works: The messages appear polished because they imitate real businesses. Pair that with stolen logos and your real booking details from a data breach, and the scam feels legitimate enough to overcome any initial doubts and suspicions you may have had.

Falling for these tactics grants scammers access to your identity, travel accounts, and financial credentials.

4. “Bait-and-Switch” Pricing

Some platforms use AI-driven pricing engines to lure you in with “teaser” rates, only to tack on hidden fees or jack up the prices when you’re about to pay (or in some cases, have already paid).

This bait-and-switch pricing scam is one of the most commonly reported tactics on SmartCustomer. One frequently cited experience involves travelers being lured by low initial fares, only to be charged twice for basic services like baggage and seat selection. Others describe discovering substantial, undisclosed "service fees” that only appear on their bank statements after the booking is finalized.

Beyond these hidden costs, some travelers report dynamic pricing traps where systems re-check and inflate prices by hundreds of dollars at the very last second of the checkout process under the guise of high demand.

Why it works: Predatory operators leverage AI-powered pricing and recommendation engines to change offers in real time. It's easy to lure you in with a low teaser fare, then sneakily add fee after fee once you're emotionally committed and rushing to complete the booking.

5. Unauthorized, Surprise Charges

One of the more unsettling experiences for a traveler is realizing the financial transaction didn't end when they clicked on the “Confirm Booking” button.

Travelers have recounted digital traps where booking systems displayed errors and instructed them to restart the process, only for the payment to be deducted automatically without a reservation being created.

Victims also report difficulty contesting these charges because the companies use AI-driven customer support bots to block access to human representatives, making it nearly impossible to report data breaches or get refunds on unauthorized transactions.

Common tactics: Shady operators exploit user-submitted credit card data to trigger charges that were never authorized or hide behind convoluted processes to add fees. Sometimes, these scammers claim that payments are "declined," only to still charge them without providing a transaction receipt or confirmation, and ultimately refuse a refund.

Why it works: Automation allows these companies to easily move money with minimal barriers or accountability. By using AI-gated customer support, they essentially create a "resolution wall" where victims can't reach a human to report fraud or unauthorized use.

6. Ghost Bookings and ‘The Middleman Trap’

Ghost bookings are perhaps the most devastating scam because the booking seems real. That is, until you arrive at the airport or hotel and discover there is no record of your reservation.

Recent reviews highlight cases where travelers paid for their stay in full, only to find the hotel had no record of the booking upon arrival. This often forces the traveler to pay twice just to have a place to sleep.

Other reports describe "middleman" agencies that pocket hundreds of dollars in fees intended for travel insurance and seat upgrades, while providing no actual service. Victims have also reported being stalled with promises of boarding passes that never arrive, only to discover at the airport that their tickets were never actually issued.

How it works: Shady third-party "travel services" take your money for the booking but never actually finalize the reservation with the airline, hotel, or other type of accommodation.

Why it works: When you book reservations through a shady middleman instead of dealing directly with the airline or hotel, the middleman, not the real provider, controls the money and the information. If that middleman is more interested in keeping your cash than fixing problems, you end up stranded while they blame "system issues" and refuse to help.

How to Avoid Online Travel Scams in 2026

You can’t control everything that happens when booking travel, but you can make it much harder for scammers and low-quality operators to target you. Here are a few ways you can protect yourself from online travel scams.

Scrutinize booking websites.

Verify that booking websites are legitimate and not “lookalike” sites. Conduct extra research on websites found through search results or social media, and avoid sites that push you toward unusual payment methods, like Zelle or wire transfers. Reputable platforms will typically prefer standard credit cards, which also offer more protection.

Book through direct channels when possible.

When in doubt, book directly through the airline, hotel, or rental company website. If you use a third-party platform, choose one with a long track record, transparent policies, and a history of resolving customer complaints.

Verify websites and phone numbers before you pay.

Inspect the URL, and look for small variations in the address, such as booklng.com or expedia-support-deals.net. Check for spelling issues, extra words, or strange subdomains. For airlines, hotels, and cruise lines, cross-check customer service numbers on the company’s official site, not just what appears in search snippets or AI-generated answers.

Treat sudden “urgent” or “too good to be true” offers as suspect.

Be cautious with links in emails and texts. If you receive an urgent alert, do not click through blindly. Instead, manually type the official website address into your browser or use the official app. Slow down when a message insists you must act within minutes. Urgency is a tool scammers use to keep you from thinking clearly.

Do not trust photos alone.

Treat listing photos as a starting point, not the final word. Use independent sources such as maps and street view when available. If a property appears on multiple booking platforms, check whether the photos and description are consistent. Read recent reviews that mention cleanliness, noise, and accuracy of the listing. These are often the first places where AI-enhanced photos collide with reality.

Check reviews in the right places.

Look up the company on trusted review platforms and skim a mix of positive and negative reviews. Focus on how the company responds when something goes wrong, not just whether people liked their trip. Be cautious if every review sounds oddly similar, generic, or overly polished. This can be a sign of AI-written or purchased feedback. Search phrases like “company name scam” or “company name complaints” and see what emerges from independent sources.

Use payment methods that give you leverage.

Pay with a credit card whenever possible, since credit cards typically offer stronger dispute and chargeback protections than debit cards, bank transfers, or peer-to-peer payment apps. Be wary of companies that insist on less traceable options for large purchases.

Test the support loop before you commit.

Try contacting the company with a small question before you book. Pay attention to how quickly they respond and how easy it is to reach a human. If you encounter only unhelpful AI chat, or if every path leads to a dead end, consider that a warning sign.

Trust your instincts.

If a site, message, or offer makes you uneasy, give yourself permission to walk away. If you see conflicting information or unexplained fees, pause and investigate before entering your payment details. If support is evasive or pushes you to hurry, slow down and verify information from another source.

Don’t Let a Scammer Ruin Your Trip

Scammers today aren’t operating out of basement offices with obvious tells. They’re running polished, AI-powered operations designed to look exactly like the legitimate businesses you trust. The best defense is skepticism, the habit of booking direct, and real reviews from travelers who’ve actually been there.

This story was produced by SmartCustomer and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.