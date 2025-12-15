Official video for George Harrison’s ‘Give Me Love (Give Me Peace on Earth)’ to be released

Former Beatle, George Harrison (1943 - 2001), Cannes, France, 30th January 1976. Harrison is in Cannes for the Midem music industry trade fair. (Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images)

George Harrison's classic tune "Give Me Love (Give Me Peace on Earth)" is getting an official video.

Harrison's official Instagram page gave fans a preview of the animated clip, which has been directed by Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard.

The video is being released on Tuesday at 9 a.m. PT.

"Give Me Love (Give Me Peace on Earth)" was the opening track and lead single off Harrison's 1973 album, Living in the Material World, which went to #1. The song topped the chart as well, becoming Harrison's second #1 after "My Sweet Lord." The tune actually knocked his former Beatles bandmate Paul McCartney and Wings' "My Love" out of the top spot.

