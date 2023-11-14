Nikki Sixx reveals he’s the target of two stalkers

Nikki Sixx is opening up about a scary situation he's been dealing with. The Mötley Crüe rocker revealed in a post on Instagram that two stalkers have been targeting him and his family.

"Like many other public figures, myself and my family were harassed and threatened by a stalker," he writes. "A deranged woman from Tennessee, who I have never met or seen before, targeted my wife and child with threats of death and bodily harm.”

Sixx says he was forced to go to court after the harassment “got progressively more scary," and he took out restraining orders that she violated multiple times, leading a judge to order her arrest.

But it didn’t end there. Sixx also shares that the FBI is investigating a second stalker who came to his house and threatened the lives of him and his family.

“It's one thing to threaten my safety but when it comes to serious threats against my wife and children it just becomes beyond alarming,” he writes. “They do not deserve this.”

“Thank you to the FBI, law enforcement, the detectives and the legal and court system for treating these threats with the severity and urgency they require,” he adds, noting, “I will go to any lengths to protect my family."

