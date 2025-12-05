New YouTube series highlights Freddie Mercury’s debut solo album

Freddie Mercury's debut solo album, Mr. Bad Guy, has just been reissued for its 40th anniversary. To mark the occasion, Mercury's official YouTube channel has debuted the first in a three-part series dedicated to the release.
Each episode in the Mr. Bad Guy series includes clips from music videos for the album's singles, along with excerpts from a 1985 interview Mercury gave to promote the record.
The new Mr. Bad Guy reissue was released Friday on 180-gram translucent green vinyl featuring a 2019 mix by Queen's longtime sound team, Justin Shirley-Smith and Joshua J. Macrae. The mix originally appeared on the Mercury box set Never Boring.
