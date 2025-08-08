New York Mets’ Citi Field to celebrate 60th anniversary of The Beatles’ Shea Stadium concert

he Beatles answer questions regarding their Shea Stadium concert at a press conference on August 23, 1965 in New York City, New York. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)
By Jill Lances
The Beatles' 1965 concert at New York’s Shea Stadium will be celebrated by the New York Mets at Citi Field.

According to the Associated Press, the team will mark the 60th anniversary of the historic concert with a special night at the stadium on Aug. 15 which will include a performance by cover band 1964 The Tribute in front of Shea Bridge, along with a special giveaway of a Shea Stadium replica to the first 15,000 fans who enter the stadium.

The Mets will be playing the Seattle Mariners that night, and the game will feature a first pitch thrown out by staff who worked the Beatles concert. There will also be special fireworks after the game.

Paul McCartneyJohn LennonGeorge Harrison and Ringo Starr headlined Shea Stadium, home of the Mets from 1964-2008 and the New York Jets from 1964-1983, on Aug. 15, 1965. According to setlist.fm, they played a 12-song set that included such tunes as "Can't Buy Me Love," "Ticket to Ride," "A Hard Day's Night" and "Help!" The show was turned into a 50-minute documentary, The Beatles at Shea Stadium.

Shea Stadium was demolished in 2009. Billy Joel performed the final concerts at the park on July 16 and 18, 2008, with the final show featuring a surprise guest appearance by McCartney.

