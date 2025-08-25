New Who? Only if Roger Daltrey can co-write with Pete Townshend

Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend of The Who perform at Parco Della Musica on July 22, 2025 in Milan, Italy. Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images

The Who is currently on a North American farewell tour, but if you're hoping it will be accompanied by new music, Roger Daltrey has one specific condition.

When asked if he'd want to make another Who album, Daltrey tells The New York Times, "No, there'd be nothing in it for me, unless I co-wrote the songs with Pete [Townshend]."

"I would love to write songs with Pete," the vocalist continues. "I wanted that for a long time. As good as his songs have been, who knows what might have been if we'd collaborated?"

Townshend, of course, has long been the main songwriter of The Who and wrote the band's most recent album, 2019's Who, nearly completely by himself.

As for whether Townshend would be open to writing with him, Daltrey says that his bandmate's response has been "Go away."

"He wanted to keep it to himself," Daltrey says.

Elsewhere in the Times interview, Townshend shares that he "got readdicted to painkillers" after undergoing a knee operation earlier in 2025.

"I'd gone through severe alcohol addiction for many years, then narcotics," Townshend says. "I'd been clean for over 30 years. I called a close friend who's working for a recovery clinic in Spain, and he got my head sorted out. I'm feeling really good at the moment."

