New Who drummer Scott Devours: 'I know I need to earn this honor'

Scott Devours, who is replacing Zak Starkey as the drummer of The Who, has shared his conflicting emotions over landing the job.
In an Instagram post and in the comments section, Devours, who's part of Roger Daltrey's solo band, says, "I understand and accept the reality that there are many lifelong Who fans who are absolutely gutted by the news that Zak is no longer on the throne behind The Who."
Starkey announced on Sunday that he'd been fired a second time by The Who just two weeks after he was reinstated. He also claimed they asked him to say that he quit, but he refused.
Devours writes, "I'm sure there are many fans who will not accept me or anyone on that throne except for Zak. I know that this will be the case for some and I acknowledge that. ... The weight of this responsibility is enormous and I am feeling every ounce of it."
