New versions of George Harrison’s 'Be Here Now' released from reissue of 'Living in the Material World'

Two new versions of the George Harrison track "Be Here Now" have just been released, both of which will appear on the upcoming 50th anniversary reissue of Harrison's second solo album, Living in the Material World.

The Harrison estate just released what's being called the "Take 8" version, which was recorded Oct. 12, 1972, as well as a new mix from Grammy Award-winning engineer Paul Hicks. Both are available now via digital outlets.

Coinciding with the releases is a new video, including art from guru Ram Dass' Be Here Now book.

The 50th anniversary reissue of Living in the Material World is set to drop Nov. 15 in a variety of formats, including a super deluxe edition featuring 12 previously unreleased recordings, a newly mixed version of the album and a Blu-ray featuring the album in Dolby Atmos; and a 7-inch single of a previously unheard recording of "Sunshine Life for Me (Sail Away Raymond)" featuring Harrison's Beatles bandmate Ringo Starr and The Band's Robbie Robertson, Levon Helm, Garth Hudson and Rick Danko.

There will be two-LP and two-CD deluxe editions and single CD and LP versions, with limited-edition color vinyl variants.

All formats are available for preorder now.

