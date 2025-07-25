New rings made from Queen drummer Roger Taylor’s cymbals to be released on rocker’s birthday

Queen's Roger Taylor will celebrate his 76th birthday on Saturday, and to mark the occasion a new line of Taylor-inspired jewelry is being released.

Queen announced on Instagram that the rocker's Taylored of London merch line is set to debut what it's calling a "Hold Fast" range of limited-edition signet rings inspired by Taylor's love of sailing. The term hold fast was a command sailors would use during rough weather conditions.

The line will feature two rings, designed by Manuela Gray, each featuring a different tattoo-inspired anchor. They are made from recycled silver, with a bronze disc made out of material taken from a cymbal played by the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer.

The rings are each individually numbered and come with a certificate of authenticity.

Both rings will be available for preorder starting Saturday.

This isn’t the first time Taylor’s cymbals have been turned into jewelry. He previously released Taylored Spinner Pendants and Taylored Spinner Cymbal Rings, both constructed from one of his personal cymbals.

