New poster celebrates 50th anniversary of Bruce Springsteen's 'Born To Run'

Monday will mark the 50th anniversary of Bruce Springsteen's blockbuster album Born To Run, and to mark the occasion a new lithograph poster has been released to raise money for charity.

The poster was created by photographer Eric Meola, who shot the original Born To Run cover, along with art director Dave Bett. It features a photo of Springsteen from the album's cover shoot, holding up the collar of his leather jacket with his guitar slung across his shoulder.

Proceeds from the sale are going to the Community FoodBank of New Jersey, an organization Bruce has supported for years. The organization is also reaching a milestone: 50 years of providing food and help to the community.

"You know, I like to believe that it's a magical thing that it's the 50th anniversary for the FoodBank as well as for Born to Run," Meola says. "There's something symbiotic going on there — it's just magical."

He adds, "It was only natural that when I saw Bruce donating to the Community FoodBank of New Jersey, I said to myself, 'What an incredible thing. I’ve got this treasure trove of photographs that are some of the most sought-after photographs of Bruce, and what a great way to make money for the food bank.'"

A limited number of hand-numbered posters are now available, with a limit of two per person.

Released Aug. 25, 1975, Born To Run was Springsteen's third album and helped him garner mainstream success. It peaked at #3 on the Billboard charts and went on to become a massive hit for The Boss, thanks to songs like the title track, "Thunder Road" and "Tenth Avenue Freeze Out."

It was added to the Library of Congress’ National Recording Registry in 2015.

