New Mötley Crüe music coming in 2024, says Nikki Sixx

Mötley Crüe is on their way to putting out new tunes.

In a social media post, bassist Nikki Sixx confirms, "Yes @MotleyCrue will be releasing new music is 2024." He also shares that he's working on a "new music related animation project" alongside Rob Minkoff, co-director of The Lion King.

As previously reported, the "Home Sweet Home" outfit returned to the studio in 2023 with new guitarist John 5, who replaced Mick Mars after he retired from touring in 2022. In an update in April, Sixx shared that the Crüe was once again working with Dr. Feelgood producer Bob Rock.

The last time Mötley put out fresh material was for the soundtrack to their 2019 biopic, The Dirt, including the Machine Gun Kelly collaboration "The Dirt (Est. 1981)" and a cover of Madonna's "Like a Virgin."

Before we hear new Mötley music in 2024, they'll close out 2023 with a New Year's Eve show in Palm Springs, California.

