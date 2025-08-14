New John Lennon & Yoko Ono box set celebrates their political activism and life in New York

A new box set celebrating John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s political activism and early life in New York City is on the way.

Power to the People (Super Deluxe Edition), produced by the couple's son Sean Ono Lennon, will be released Oct. 10, on what would have been John's 85th birthday. It's a nine-CD/3-Blu-ray box set, featuring 123 tracks, 90 of which have either never been heard before or were previously unreleased. They include demos, outtakes, home recordings and more.

The set includes a new version of their 1972 album Sometime in New York City, as well as a completely remixed version of the pair's 1972 One to One concerts at New York's Madison Square Garden, which were John's only full length concerts after leaving The Beatles. The concerts will also be released outside the box set in a variety of configurations.

As a preview of the box set, a previously unreleased performance of "Come Together" from the One to One concerts has now been released.

“I was completely floored putting this collection together and getting to remix the concerts and hearing all the unreleased material from my parents’ archive for the first time,” said Sean. “People may not realize how special it is for me to hear my dad talking or to see him. I grew up with a set number of images and audio clips that everyone’s familiar with. So to come across things that I’ve never seen or heard is really deep for me, because it’s almost like getting more time with my dad.”

The super deluxe edition will come with a 204-page hardcover book and more goodies. There will also be two-CD, four-LP and two-LP colored vinyl editions.

All formats are available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.