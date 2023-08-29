New Jersey gallery extends hours for Bruce Springsteen fans

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band bring their tour home this week, playing New Jersey's MetLife Stadium August 30, September 1 and September 3. To mark the occasion, a New Jersey photo gallery is extending its hours so all the fans in town for the shows can check it out.

Photographer Danny Clinch has shot Springsteen several times over the years, and his Transparent Clinch Gallery in Asbury Park is giving fans extra hours to visit and see the extensive collection of his photographs.

"It's always super exciting to see people traveling to Asbury Park from all over the world to see Springsteen," the gallery shared on social media. "Stop in to say hi (and) let us know where you're coming from." It adds, "Lots of Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band prints available, ready to grab and go!"

To coincide with the Springsteen shows, the gallery will be open Tuesday, August 29, and Wednesday, August 30, from noon to 6 p.m.; Thursday, August 31, and Sunday, September 3, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Friday, September 1, and Saturday, September 2, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Information about the gallery can be found at transparentclinchgallery.com.

Following the New Jersey shows, Springsteen brings the tour to Syracuse, New York, on September 7. A complete list of dates can be found at brucespringsteen.net.

