New INXS book coming this fall

Rock band INXS will be the subject of a new book being released this fall by Petrol Records, UMe and uDiscover Music, along with This Day In Music Books.

Calling All Nations – A Fan History Of INXS, dropping October 3, aims to recount the history of the Aussie rockers through the stories and memories of their dedicated fanbase. The group's surviving members — brothers Andrew Farriss, Jon Farriss and Tim Farriss, Kirk Pengilly and Garry Gary Beers — have also contributed to the project.

“We are thrilled to have our fans come together to tell the story of INXS in their own words,” Pengilly shares. “Their support and passion have been instrumental in our success, and we are honored to have their contributions be a part of this book.” He adds it’s “a testament to the enduring legacy of INXS, and we hope it will continue to inspire and connect fans for generations to come.”

Calling All Nations will be released in three different editions: a limited hardcover edition; Special Edition box set, with items from the band's history; and a Super Deluxe box set autographed by band members.

Calling All Nations is available for preorder now.

INXS gained international stardom in the '80s and '90s thanks to hits like "What You Need," "Need You Tonight," "Never Tear Us Apart" and "New Sensation." A lot of that fame was thanks to their charismatic lead singer, Michael Hutchence, who took his own life in November 1997. The band did go on following Hutchence's death, first with lead singer JD Fortune, who they found on the reality show Rock Star: INXS, and then later with Irish singer-songwriter Ciaran Gribbin. They gave their last performance in November 2012.

