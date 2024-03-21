New illustrated Lemmy book featuring Dave Grohl, Ozzy Osbourne, Lars Ulrich & more announced

The life and stories of late Motörhead frontman Lemmy Kilmister will be told in a new illustrated book titled No Remorse.

Published by the comic book company Z2, No Remorse features over 20 written contributions from rockers including Dave Grohl and Ozzy Osbourne, who penned the foreword and afterword, respectively, as well as Metallica's Lars Ulrich, Slash, Pretenders' Chrissie Hynde, Jane's Addiction's Dave Navarro and Twisted Sister's Dee Snider. Those stories will be accompanied by original work from comic book artists such as Dave Chisholm, Bob Fingerman, JayJay Jackson and Jim Mahfood.

"Anyone who ever crossed paths with Lemmy Kilmister left with a very unique experience and stories to share for a lifetime," says Z2 President Josh Bernstein. "The outpouring of those stories from his friends and family, paired with some of underground art's greatest illustrators, brings Lemmy and Motörhead roaring back to life on every page."

No Remorse, which is being released in honor of Motörhead's upcoming 50th anniversary, is available to preorder now. For more info, visit Z2Comics.com.

