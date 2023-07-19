New docuseries explores the San Francisco music scene of the '60s and '70s

Larry Hulst/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

By Jill Lances

A new docuseries that explores the music of San Francisco is set to premiere in August on MGM+, formerly EPIX.

San Francisco Sounds: A Place in Time focuses on the Bay Area music scene from 1965 to 1975, a period that launched legendary artists like the Grateful DeadJefferson AirplaneSly and the Family StoneJanis JoplinSteve MillerSantana and more to national stardom.

The two-part series, from the same team behind the Emmy-nominated music documentary Laurel Canyon: A Place in Time, will air over two Sundays, August 20 and 27, at 10 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

