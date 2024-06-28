New documentary to focus on Jimi Hendrix’s Electric Lady Studios

Abramorama has nabbed the global rights to Electric Lady Studios: A Jimi Hendrix Vision, directed by John McDermott, who also directed two other Hendrix docs: Electric Church and Music, Money, Madness: Jimi Hendrix Live In Maui.
The doc will feature previously unseen footage and photos, along with track breakdowns from recording engineer Eddie Kramer. It will also include interviews with Experience bassist Billy Cox, original Electric Lady staff members and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Steve Winwood, who took part in Hendrix's first session at the studio.
Electric Lady Studios: A Jimi Hendrix Vision will open in New York City on Aug. 9, with a wider release to follow.
