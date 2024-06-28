New documentary to focus on Jimi Hendrix’s Electric Lady Studios

A new documentary about Jimi Hendrix’s famed Electric Lady Studios in New York is expected to hit theaters this summer.

Abramorama has nabbed the global rights to Electric Lady Studios: A Jimi Hendrix Vision, directed by John McDermott, who also directed two other Hendrix docs: Electric Church and Music, Money, Madness: Jimi Hendrix Live In Maui.

According to the description, the film will look at “how the space rose from the rubble of a bankrupt Manhattan nightclub to become a state-of-the-art recording facility inspired by Hendrix’s desire for a permanent studio.”

The doc will feature previously unseen footage and photos, along with track breakdowns from recording engineer Eddie Kramer. It will also include interviews with Experience bassist Billy Cox, original Electric Lady staff members and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Steve Winwood, who took part in Hendrix's first session at the studio.

Opened in 1970, Electric Lady Studios was the first commercial studio owned by an artist. It was constructed specifically for Hendrix, who died just weeks after its opening. The studio went on to be a go-to spot for musicians, with artists such as John Lennon, David Bowie, Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga and more recording there.

Electric Lady Studios: A Jimi Hendrix Vision will open in New York City on Aug. 9, with a wider release to follow.

