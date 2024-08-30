In new documentary 'One to One: John & Yoko,' Yoko Ono claims The Beatles never defended her

The new documentary One to One: John & Yoko is ostensibly about John Lennon and Yoko Ono's move to New York City in the '70s and their 1972 One to One concerts, which were Lennon's only post-Beatles full-length performances. But according to People, the doc also shows Ono airing her grievances about how she was treated because of her relationship with Lennon.

In one portion of the film, People reports, Ono is seen giving a speech at the First International Feminist Conference in 1973, where she told the crowd that after she and Lennon got together, "the whole society started to attack me, and the whole society wished me dead."

In another part of the documentary, Ono says that because she was made a scapegoat for the breakup of The Beatles, she received letters while pregnant that read, "I wish you and your baby would die,” and was even sent a voodoo doll stuck with pins.

According to People, in the film Ono also expresses disappointment over the fact that, she claims, George Harrison, Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney never "set the record straight" about the fact that she wasn't the reason the band broke up.

“Whenever they ask me about the Beatles, I said, ‘The Beatles are four beautiful, very intelligent, creative, artistic people ... and they’ve outgrown the group.’ Whereas none of the Beatles made any comment on me,” she says in the movie. "Have you heard of any comment about me in the press by the Beatles? They ignored me. That’s male chauvinism.”

Lennon, however, had Ono's back. People reports that in a clip in the documentary, he says, "I fell in love with an independent, eloquent, outspoken, creative, genius ... I started waking up."

The doc premieres Aug. 30 at the Venice Film Festival.

