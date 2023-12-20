New Buddy Holly book features contributions from The Who, Eric Clapton & more

Buddy Holly's life and career are the subjects of a new book, Words of Love, being released by Genesis Publications in collaboration with Holly's widow, María Elena Holly, and the Buddy Holly Educational Foundation.

The book, conceived in 2017 by The Who's Roger Daltrey, shares Holly's life and legacy through never-before-seen photos and personal items, along with stories by María Elena and contributions from artists like Eric Clapton, Robert Plant, Keith Richards, Bruce Springsteen, Sting, Pete Townshend, Van Morrison and Brian May.

Along with their contributions, each artist adds a handwritten dedication to Holly.

The book is available for preorder in three limited-edition collectible box sets, with original cover art by The Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood.

The most expensive of the three is the Luthier edition, numbered 551 to 559, which sells for over $13,000. It includes a leather-bound copy of the book with gold foiling and gold edging, signed by Daltrey, Townshend and María Elena. It comes with a limited-edition replica of Holly's Gibson J45 guitar, on which he wrote such songs as "Send Me Some Lovin'" and "Everyday," and a 7-inch vinyl with two rare home recordings by Holly.

Proceeds from book sales will be donated to Teenage Cancer Trust and Teen Cancer America, the cancer charities co-founded by Daltrey and Townshend.

